Somalia , UK ink down MoU to enhance health services

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday by the British Embassy and the Somali Health Ministry for a health project to improve maternal and child health services.

In the neighboring states of Jubaland, Galmudug, and Banadir, UNICEF will implement the Better Lives project.Dr. Ali Haji Adan, the acting British ambassador to Somalia, and Lottie Burrows, the country’s minister of health and social welfare, both signed the agreement.

“This agreement will provide funding for the Better Lives project, which seeks to improve access to quality maternal and child health services in Somalia,” the minister said.

The signing of the MoU, according to the Ministry of Health, is a significant step toward enhancing maternal and child health in Somalia and is anticipated to contribute to life-saving efforts and improve the health of mothers and children.

The Ministry of Health made important strides in the Essential Package of Health Services, which UNICEF recognized as progress.It also acknowledged the UK government’s assistance as a significant donor to the Somali health industry.

UNICEF further tweeted that the MoU sets the framework for collaboration on the next phase of bilateral UK support, in partnership with the Ministry, to strengthen the health sector.

“UNICEF is committed to ensuring that the “Better Lives” program delivers on the Essential Package of Health Services.”

This unfolds amid UK’s appointment of Michael Nithavrianakis as the new British Ambassador to Somalia on Monday. Nithavrianakis will succeed Kate Foster, who is set to take up another appointment within the Diplomatic Service. The incoming Ambassador is expected to assume his new role in May 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

