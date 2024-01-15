Somalia’s PM draws line in the sand, warns Ethiopia against interfering in Somali territories

In a strongly worded statement delivered during a program in Mogadishu, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia issued a stern warning to Ethiopia, cautioning against any intervention in Somali territories.

He emphasized that a recent sea access agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland held no validity.

The Prime Minister made it clear that if Ethiopia were to engage in any such intervention, it would face dire consequences.

“Ethiopia cannot interfere in Somali lands. If they attempt such an intervention, they will withdraw carrying their dead. Somali territories cannot be obtained through songs or threats.” the premier stated stated,

The Somali government’s response to the sea access agreement was to recall its ambassador from Ethiopia.

The agreement, signed on January 1, allowed Ethiopia to utilize Somaliland’s coasts for commercial and military purposes, including access to the strategic port of Berbera on the Red Sea.

Somaliland, which declared unilateral independence from Somalia in 1991, also announced that Ethiopia would recognize its independence upon the finalization of the agreement.

This development sparked significant protests in Somalia against Ethiopia, with various prominent figures joining in.

The loss of Red Sea ports in the early 1990s, following the Eritrean War of Independence, has left Ethiopia landlocked, impacting its ability to engage in efficient maritime trade.

The separation of Eritrea from Ethiopia resulted in the latter’s loss of direct access to the Red Sea and crucial ports.

The Prime Minister’s warning reflects the heightened tensions surrounding the sea access agreement and the potential implications on territorial sovereignty.

The situation remains fluid, and it remains to be seen how Somalia, Ethiopia, and Somaliland will navigate these complex issues moving forward.

