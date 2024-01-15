Road accident kills 10 people in Ethiopia’s Somali region

In a road accident that occurred on the road between Jigjiga and Shabeeley district in the Faafan region of Ethiopia’s Somali regional state, at least ten individuals lost their lives.

Reports from local media indicate that twelve others were injured, with some sustaining severe injuries.

The incident took place when a Sinotruk truck collided with a passenger bus, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and leaving several people wounded.

Immediate response and emergency services were mobilized, promptly transferring the deceased and injured to Sheikh Hassan Yabare Referral Hospital located in Jigjiga town.

Authorities in the Somali region have described this accident as one of the most catastrophic incidents to have occurred in the area, emphasizing the profound tragedy it represents.

Local authorities are conducting investigations to determine the exact cause of the collision, examining factors such as road conditions, driver negligence, and vehicle maintenance.

Efforts are underway to provide support and assistance to those affected by the accident, including medical care and counselling services.

