Mogadishu, May 06, 2024 – The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow, received, on Monday, in his office at the Ministry, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Pascal Cuttat, and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.

During the meeting, the focus was on reinforcing the ICRC’s role and expanding its partnerships to better respond to crises and natural calamities. A wide array of shared concerns were deliberated upon, stressing the significance of collective action in addressing humanitarian challenges.