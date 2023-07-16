In a bid to improve the country’s healthcare system, Somalia’s Ministry of Health has announced plans to regulate several medical sectors, including medicines, medical devices, biologics, herbal medicines, and medicated cosmetics.

The Ministry aims to implement registration, permit licenses, quality inspections, and overall control measures by July 20, 2023.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry emphasized the importance of ensuring the effectiveness of medical products and fostering confidence among patients and the community regarding the quality of available medicines.

By doing so, the Ministry hopes to improve overall healthcare outcomes in the country.

“The Importers of medical products, Medicated cosmetics, and Herbal Medicines are advised to contact the Interim National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) office under the Ministry of Health and Human Services for further information related to this matter,” the statement reads.

The Ministry’s decision comes after a joint assessment report was conducted by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank, which evaluated the status of the medicines regulatory system in Somalia.

The assessment utilized the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool, and the results indicated that the regulatory system in Somalia is at maturity level 1, which is the lowest level.

The new regulations are expected to provide a more effective framework for the regulation of medical products and improve the safety and quality of healthcare products in Somalia.

Additionally, the regulations will help to ensure that medical products meet the necessary standards before they are made available to patients.

The Ministry’s decision to regulate the medical sector in Somalia is a step in the right direction towards improving the country’s healthcare system.

The new regulations are expected to provide a more effective framework for the regulation of medical products, improve the safety and quality of healthcare products, and enhance overall healthcare outcomes in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

