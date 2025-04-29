The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, held a high-level meeting with Mr. Rahmon Adebayo, the newly appointed interim Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia.

The meeting, which took place in Mogadishu, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Somalia and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), particularly in the joint efforts to combat the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Both sides underscored the importance of a coordinated strategy to ensure long-term peace and stability in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

Minister Fiqi congratulated Mr. Adebayo on his new role and reaffirmed the Federal Government of Somalia’s commitment to working closely with the African Union to defeat Al-Shabaab and promote national reconciliation.

He also expressed appreciation for the sacrifices made by AUSSOM and its troop-contributing countries in supporting Somalia’s security transition.

In his remarks, Mr. Adebayo pledged the African Union’s continued support to the Somali people and government during this critical period.

He emphasized the AU’s readiness to deepen its partnership with Somalia on political, security, and development fronts.

The meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement as Somalia moves toward assuming full responsibility for its national security and development agenda.