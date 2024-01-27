Somalia welcomes International Criminal Court (ICJ) interim ruling on Gaza against Israel

Somalia Federal Government has extended support for the recent decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to assert primary jurisdiction in investigating Israel’s commission of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the ruling marks a significant step towards accountability for the hostilities and atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestine people.

The statement added that Somalia stands firm in demanding for the implementation of immediate temporary to safeguard the rights and the well-being of the Palestinian people.

The Federal government also called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further loss of civilian lives.

The statement eventually underscored Somalia’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine, highlighted that the Somali government will continue to advocate for peace, justice and realization of the Palestinians’ fundamental rights on the global stage.

The International Criminal Court ( ICJ) , the UN’s top court on Friday ordered Israel to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In a hearing in The Hague, the Netherlands, ICJ said that Israel must “take all measures” to limit the death and destruction caused by its military campaign, prevent and punish incitement to genocide, and ensure access to humanitarian aid.

South Africa had petitioned the top UN court to order Israel to stop its military operations and call for ceasefire.

The ruling by the court however handed a blow to Israel which had anticipated for the case to be dismissed.

At least 26,257 people have been killed and 64,797 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

