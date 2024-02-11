Al-Shabaab’s Mortar Attack Kills Civilians in Mudug Region

A mortar attack orchestrated by Al-Shabaab militants late Friday night in the Amara area has resulted in the tragic loss of multiple civilian lives, leaving the community in mourning and serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by the insurgent group.

According to military officials, the attack involved approximately ten mortars and resulted in the deaths of both parents, while their son was injured when their home was struck.

Tragically, another civilian, a woman, also lost her life when her home was hit by the mortar fire. The responsibility for this abhorrent act has been confirmed to lie with Al-Shabaab.

The village of Amara, which had recently been liberated from the control of Al-Shabaab, was among the last in the Mudug region to be freed from the grip of the militant group. The attack serves as a grim reminder that despite significant progress in pushing back Al-Shabaab, the threat they pose remains persistent.

This recent assault follows a series of confrontations between Somali forces and Al-Shabaab militants in the Mudug region. Notably, a major raid by Al-Shabaab in the Aad area on January 24 marked a significant escalation in the conflict, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. While government forces, aided by local militias, managed to repel the attack according to the Somali National News Agency, Al-Shabaab claimed victory and alleged substantial losses on the government side.

On February 3, Somali military forces successfully foiled an Al-Shabaab attack in the Shabelow village, leading to the killing of at least 21 militants. This operation highlighted the ongoing efforts to combat the group in the southern Mudug region.

In response to Al-Shabaab’s continued attacks and their propagandized claims of government casualties, Galmudug’s Security Minister, Mohamed Abdi Adan Gabobe, has emphasized the exaggerated nature of Al-Shabaab’s assertions. He reaffirmed the Somali government’s unwavering determination to confront and defeat the militant threat.

Supported by international partners, Somalia has intensified airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab strongholds while preparing for a comprehensive ground offensive aimed at neutralizing the group’s influence in the country.

The mortar attacks on Friday occurred just one day after a lone Al-Shabaab gunman targeted UAE and Bahraini military trainers at the General Gordon military camp in Mogadishu. This high-profile attack resulted in the deaths of at least five people, including an Emirati Air Force Colonel, and left several others injured. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the ongoing danger posed by Al-Shabaab and underscores the urgent need for continued international efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace and stability in Somalia.

