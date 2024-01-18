Somalia turns away second flight en route to Hargeisa

Somalia Federal Government has on Thursday turned back a cargo aircraft headed for Hargeisa, the administrative capital of the self- proclaimed republic of Somaliland.

According to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, the cargo plane with a registration number P4-JAG from Thailand failed to provide details on its cargo raising suspicion.

This development comes barely a day after Somalia turned away an Ethiopian flight destined for Hargeisa following reports that the plane was carrying high profile Ethiopian government officials.

The Aviation cited that Ethiopian Airlines plane (ET8372) D-8-Q400 was not authorized to use Somali airspace.

The plane was later forced to return to Addis Ababa which was it was original point of take-off.

The delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and senior military and intelligence officials were visiting Somaliland to broker a deal with the separatist State administration which has ignited a controversy.

Somalia and Ethiopia have recently been entangled in a strained diplomatic tension after Ethiopia signed a controversial agreement with Somaliland, paving way for Ethiopia to access the Red sea.

Somalia’s Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre have both termed the deal illegal and warned Ethiopia against violating its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

