Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre meets with Saudi Envoy to Somalia; discuss bolstering bilateral relations and exploring Investment opportunities

The Saudi Arabia has stepped in to mediate the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Somalia and Ethiopia, sparked by the agreement reached between the Addis Ababa government and the administration of Somaliland.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Hamza, Riyadh’s Ambassador to Mogadishu, Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Mawlid, expressed the support of Saudi Arabia for Somalia’s territorial integrity, emphasizing the inviolability of its independence.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Hamza extended his gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for its staunch support in safeguarding Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial unity, and the well-being of its citizens.

The discussion between the two officials also covered topics such as strengthening bilateral relations and exploring investment opportunities, particularly in light of Somalia’s recent debt relief.

Ambassador Ahmed Al-Mawlid confirmed that the Saudi government is prepared to seize investment opportunities in Somalia and provide support for various development projects implemented in the country. Furthermore, he expressed a firm commitment to contribute to the nation’s stability.

This week, President Hassan Shekh held phone conversations from with Presidents of Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and the Vice President of the European Union, all expressing their concerns over the Addis Ababa agreement between the administration of Somaliland and Ethiopia.

The agreement has triggered intense international condemnation due to its violation of the sovereignty and independence of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

