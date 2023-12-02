Somalia Parliament session ends in disarray over agenda dispute

The joint session of the Federal Parliament of Somalia has today ended in shambles following collision of members of parliament over the agenda on the table.

The House was scheduled to discuss the Fiscal year ending 2023 and the first reading of the budget of the Financial year 2024.

The session which took place at the Villa Hargeisa located within Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu ended without the members debating the agenda.

The lawmakers engaged in a shouting match after a section of the members staged opposition to the agenda sparking a pandemonium in the chamber.

Upper House Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi who chaired the session called off the meeting after the session got chaotic.

