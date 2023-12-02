Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre says Somalia ready to take over security responsibility from ATMIS

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has said that the government is now more than ready to take over all security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS).

Addressing the Nation after the United Nations Security Council lifted arms embargo on Somalia last evening, Prime Minister Barre stated that the lifting of the arms sanction will pave way for the acquisition of sophisticated weapons for the Somali Security Forces thus facilitating the hand over security from the African Union Peace Mission.

He highlighted that his government is resolute to defeating Al-Shabab militant group that has been causing destability in the country for the past dozens of years.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister urged religious leaders in Kismayo town to collaborate with the government in eradicating Al-Shabab.

Barre emphasized the need for concerted efforts to combatting the Islamist insurgents as the government prepares for the second phase of military offensive against Al-Shabaab when he met religious scholars drawn from Kismayo town.

The Premier outlined to the clerics his administration government to bolstering legislation that will enforce the wearing of hijab and establishment of a religious scholars association in the country to champion for the plights of the religious leaders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

