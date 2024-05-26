Mogadishu, May 25, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received on Saturday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Chief of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Somalia, Mr. Frantz Celestin.

They discussed bolstering collaboration and identifying fresh opportunities for partnership.

During the meeting, various strategies to enhance cooperation were explored, focusing on the importance of joint initiatives to create a more unified approach to address pressing issues.

Minister Fiqi underscored the unwavering commitment by the Somali Federal Government to bolstering relations with the United Nations agency for migration to address the plights of refugees and the Somali community.

The Chief Mission of the IOM on his side, highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between the two entities to help the Somali people living in IDP camps and safe return of Somali refugees stranded in different countries