Somalia has firmly dismissed allegations that its airspace control systems faced interference, asserting that it maintains full control over its airspace.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) released a statement emphasizing that it maintains complete authority over the airspace system, refuting claims made by its counterpart in Somaliland regarding interruptions originating from Mogadishu.

According to the SCAA, the airspace communication within the Mogadishu Flight Information Region (FIR) has remained unchanged since 1960, further asserting its unwavering control.

Earlier, the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (SL-CAAA) had voiced concerns, stating that any disruptions in air traffic control between Somaliland and Somalia would be attributed to Mogadishu.

“From today, Somaliland will not be held accountable for any disruptions in air traffic control between Somaliland and Somalia. Responsibility lies with those exploiting the situation for their political gain.” In response to the allegations, SL-CAAA Director Omar Sayid Abdullah announced.

The claims made by Somaliland come in the wake of recent incidents where the SCAA reportedly prevented flights bound for Hargeisa. Notably, Ethiopian Airlines flight was barred from landing in Hargeisa on January 17, 2024, serving as a prominent example.

It is important to note that Somalia regained full control of its airspace from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2018. The international regulator had been responsible for managing the Somali airspace since the onset of the civil war in 1991.

Through this statement, Somalia affirms its authoritative position over its airspace control, rejecting any allegations of interference and underlining its commitment to maintaining uninterrupted air traffic operations.

