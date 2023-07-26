Somalia Condemns Attack at Jalle Siyaad Military Training Camp

The Speaker of the Lower House of the Federal Government of Somalia, Adan Mohamed Nur, has strongly condemned the recent attack at the Jalle Siyaad Military Training Camp.

In a press statement, the speaker applauded the Somali National Army (SNA) and other security agencies for their continued dedication to protecting the people of Somalia from the threat posed by the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

The attack, which occurred on July 23, 2023, resulted in the death and injury of SNA soldiers. The speaker expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery to those injured. He further instructed all security agencies in the country to launch investigations into the attack and arrest anyone involved.

“I am waiting for a satisfactory answer regarding this issue,” Speaker Madobe said. He raised concerns about how a place as well-protected as the training camp could be infiltrated, hence the need for a quick investigation into what led to the explosion.

The attack at the Jalle Siyaad Military Training Camp has been widely condemned by various international partners who have sent their condolences to the people and government of Somalia. The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) also condemned the attack, saying that it was a cowardly act that targeted the brave soldiers who were training to protect their country.

“ATMIS strongly condemns this heinous attack and stands in solidarity with the people and government of Somalia,” a statement from the mission said.

The attack at the Jalle Siyaad Military Training Camp is a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups in Somalia. Despite the efforts of the SNA and other security agencies, these groups continue to carry out attacks on innocent civilians and security forces.

The Federal Government of Somalia has reiterated its commitment to fighting terrorism and maintaining peace and security in the country. The government has called on the international community to support its efforts to combat terrorism and build a peaceful and stable Somalia.

