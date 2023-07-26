Somali Athletes Depart for Chengdu to Participate in 31st Summer World University Games

A delegation of Somali athletes has departed for Chengdu, China to participate in the 31st Summer World University Games. The delegation was given a farewell party on Tuesday by the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, who praised the deep-rooted friendship between China and Somalia.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Abdihakim Warsame Diriye, also attended the event and called on the athletes to give their best and make Somalia proud. He emphasized that the visit by the athletes will further strengthen sports and youth exchange programs between the two nations.

The delegation, which includes talented athletes from various universities in Somalia, will represent the country in the games and showcase their skills on an international stage. The 31st Summer World University Games is a prestigious event that attracts student-athletes from around the world to compete in various sports.

The farewell ceremony was attended by several officials, including Ahmed Wehlie, Managing Director of the Somali Youth League, Asha Adan Dahir, Deputy Head of Delegation, and a doctor from Benadier Hospital.

The Somali athletes will be competing against some of the best student-athletes from around the world in the games, which will take place from August 8th to August 19th, 2023. The event will feature 18 sports, including athletics, basketball, swimming, and volleyball.

Somalia has a rich history of producing talented athletes who have represented the country in various international sporting events.

The delegation’s departure for Chengdu marks an important milestone in the relationship between Somalia and China, as it demonstrates the strong ties between the two nations.

The visit by the athletes will undoubtedly strengthen the bond between the two countries and pave the way for greater cooperation in the future.

