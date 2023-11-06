Somalia Competes for UNSC Seat, Aiming to Lead African Peace Agenda

The Government of Somalia is actively competing for a non-permanent seat on the prestigious United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If successful, Somalia will hold the seat until 2026, representing Africa and specifically East Africa.

On the 21st of this month, Somalia is hoping for the endorsement of the African Union to become the African candidate for the non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term.

The Somali mission to the United Nations released a statement expressing confidence in Somalia’s ability to lead the peace and security agenda in Africa, while adhering to the principles and charter of the United Nations to foster a peaceful, stable, and prosperous international system.

The election for this highly sought-after seat, which is one of five non-permanent seats, is scheduled to take place during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the middle of 2024. Successful candidate countries will join the ten nations that occupy the non-permanent seats on the Security Council for a two-year term, commencing in January 2025 until 2026.

The five non-permanent seats are allocated to different regions of the world, ensuring broad representation on the Security Council. These seats include one for Africa, one for Asia-Pacific, one for Latin America and the Caribbean, and two for Western Europe and other countries.

Somalia recently conceded its candidacy for the presidency of the world parliamentary election to Tanzania, where the speaker of the Tanzanian parliament emerged victorious. However, Somalia has affirmed a cooperative agreement with Tanzania to work together within the Security Council, aiming to bolster Somalia’s chances of winning the non-permanent seat.

Securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council would grant Somalia a platform to address critical global issues, contribute to peacekeeping efforts, and advocate for the interests and concerns of African nations. The Security Council plays a crucial role in international affairs, making decisions on matters of peace and security, including authorizing peacekeeping missions, imposing sanctions, and addressing conflicts worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

