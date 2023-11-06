Investigation Launched into Clash Involving Somali Military Commandos and Hirshabelle Security Forces

The Somali Ministry of Defence has initiated a thorough investigation into a clash that occurred on Saturday between the country’s military commandos, known as the Danab, and the Hirshabelle security forces near Jowhar airport.

The incident has raised concerns, prompting the government to take swift action to determine the circumstances surrounding the clash.

According to Abdihakin Luqman, the Speaker of the Hirshabelle Parliament, the Danab commandos launched an attack on a convoy escorting him as he was en route to Jowhar airport on Saturday evening. Tragically, the clash resulted in the loss of lives and injuries among the Hirshabelle Presidential guards.

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Defence has expressed a firm commitment to ensuring justice and accountability. It has underscored that once the investigation is concluded, the soldiers responsible for the clash will face appropriate legal action.

Tensions in Jowhar, the administrative capital of the Hirshabelle regional state, have been steadily escalating since Friday, exacerbating the already strained relationship between the federal government and the Hirshabelle authorities. The reasons behind the mounting tensions remain complex and multifaceted.

The clash near Jowhar airport has further intensified concerns about the fragile security situation in the region. Given the significance of Jowhar as a strategic location and its proximity to the capital, Mogadishu, any escalation of violence in the area has broader implications for the overall stability and peace efforts in Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

