Somalia and Azerbaijan have been diplomatic partners for two decades, with their relationship growing significantly in recent years. Both nations have sought to enhance their bilateral ties through increased dialogue and cooperation, reflecting a broader trend of international partnership and mutual support.

Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Baku on Friday to discuss and strengthen the bilateral relations between their respective countries.

The official visit included a one-on-one meeting between the two ministers, followed by a broader session with delegations from both nations. The discussions focused on establishing a joint mechanism to enhance cooperation and advance mutual interests, covering several regional and international issues of shared concern.

The meetings and discussions took place on Friday, marking a significant step in the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Somalia and Azerbaijan.

The high-level meetings were held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, symbolizing the importance of the location as a hub for diplomatic and international cooperation.

The primary aim of the meetings was to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Somalia and Azerbaijan, exploring new areas for collaboration and ensuring that both countries can benefit from shared experiences and expertise. The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining reciprocal contacts and exchanging experiences in various fields.

During the meetings, both ministers underscored the importance of establishing mechanisms to facilitate ongoing cooperation. These mechanisms are in line with the agreement on political consultations signed between the two countries, which aims to foster continuous dialogue and collaboration.

Minister Bayramov noted the crucial role of increased contact between Azerbaijan and Somalia over the past 20 years in exploring cooperation opportunities. He emphasized that the mechanisms discussed during the meeting would help expand collaboration in various fields.

Amb. Fiqi reiterated the Somali government’s commitment to deepening ties and exploring new avenues for partnership. He highlighted that this diplomatic engagement reflects the evolving dynamics of international cooperation and the shared desire to enhance mutual benefits.

The meeting between Somali and Azerbaijani foreign ministers marks a significant step towards stronger bilateral relations. The establishment of joint mechanisms and the emphasis on continuous dialogue underscore a mutual commitment to exploring and expanding cooperation in various sectors. As Somalia and Azerbaijan continue to build on their 20-year diplomatic relationship, the focus on collaboration in agriculture, fisheries, energy, humanitarian efforts, and education promises a brighter future for both nations.

The diplomatic relationship between Somalia and Azerbaijan dates back two decades, characterized by mutual respect and increasing cooperation.

In recent years, both countries have recognized the potential for collaboration across various sectors, driven by shared interests and global challenges. The recent meeting in Baku signifies a renewed commitment to this partnership, reflecting the broader trend of international cooperation and the pursuit of common goals.