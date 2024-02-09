SODMA commissioner chairs meeting to launch funds to mitigate the impacts of El-Nino floods

The Commissioner of Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mohamud Moalim Abdulle has on Thursday chaired a special meeting which was attended by all business leaders of the country, including the Chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce, Mahamuud Abdikariin Ali Gabeyre and the Chairman of the country’s Banking Union.

The meeting was convened in bid to strategize on creating a fund to raise donations for emergency relief, with the aim of alleviating the impact of spring rains and averting potential flood damage.

During the meeting, both parties mutually agreed on the significance of initiating the fund at this particular time.

Both sides agreed to allocate a certain percentage of the import and export revenues to SODMA and channel the entire amount into the fund to tackle humanitarian crises.

In the discussions, a committee was formed to administer the assets of the fund.

According to a statement from the agency, SODMA disaster was mandated to oversee the committee’s operations, which will be conducted in collaboration with entrepreneurs and the Agency.

The meeting also discussed the losses caused by the El-Nino floods in some regions in late 2023 and how they were addressed.

The business community welcomed the opening of the fund and expressed their commitment to support SODMA’s ongoing efforts to help the families affected by natural calamities.

They also lauded the ongoing efforts by SODMA to coordinating relief assistance for the Somali people impacted by the heavy rains.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

