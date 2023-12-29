Somalia and Somaliland instigate landmark dialogue in Djibouti

Federal Governments of Somalia and Somaliland have embarked on a dialogue process aimed at resolving long-standing issues between the two entities in an unparalleled development towards peace and understanding.

High-level delegations gathered in Djibouti to establish the foundation for future collaboration and respect, among them Somalia’s president, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the head of Somaliland, Mr. Muse Bihi Abdi.

Significant concerns that were agreed upon at the conference include:

1. Commencement of the Dialogue: Both parties have pledged to engage in a fair and impartial dialogue, ensuring that both sides’ concerns are acknowledged and addressed with the aim of reaching a consensus that is satisfactory to all.

2. Roadmap Development: A 30-day period has been agreed upon to craft a detailed roadmap for the dialogue process. This roadmap is expected to serve as a guideline for future discussions and the resolution of issues.

3. Upholding Previous Agreements: Commitments were reaffirmed to respect and uphold agreements reached during previous meetings held across various international cities from 2012 to 2020.

4. Increased International Support: There is a call for international partners to step up assistance in capacity building and institutional development, especially for the regions of Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn in Somaliland.

5. Security Challenges: Both governments have committed to address security issues both independently and jointly, with particular attention to combating terrorism and resolving any emerging disputes.

6. Regional Peace Efforts: Cities and regions affected by historical conflicts are encouraged to pursue peace and stability, contributing to a favorable environment for the continuation of dialogue.

7. Maintaining Dialogue Integrity: Actions that could potentially disrupt the dialogue atmosphere are to be avoided, with both parties agreeing to maintain the dignity of the process.

8. Acknowledgement of Djibouti’s Role: The significant and balanced contribution of the Republic of Djibouti and President Guelleh in hosting and facilitating the dialogue has been recognized and commended by the leaders of Somalia and Somaliland.

As Somalia and Somaliland navigate their way toward peace and cooperation, the international community is watching closely.

The conclusions of this discussion might impact the Horn of Africa’s geopolitical environment and establish a new standard for resolving disputes in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

