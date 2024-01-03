Somalia and Qatar agree to bolster bilateral relations and fight against Al-Shabaab

Somalia and Qatar have agreed to strengthen the long- standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was borne out of a phone conversation between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Tuesday evening.

The two leaders also engaged discussions on wide range of issues including the regional and global relations of mutual interest.

President Mohamud expressed gratitude to the Emir for the undivided support they continue to the Somali government pledging to enhance the good working diplomatic relations between the two brotherly Nations.

Mohamud underscored the significance of cooperation in a bid to eradicate Al-Shabab militant group that has been wrecking havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation and the entire region.

On her Part, Sheikh Tamim commended President Hassan for the recent achievement and accomplishments Somalia has registered in different areas singling out the fight against terrorism, debt relief and lifting of the arms embargo.

The Emir promised to continue rendering support to Somalia in its quest to build a fully- fledged capable of providing diverse services and security to its citizens.

Qatar supports Somalia in state building, institutional and economic reforms and security advancements.

