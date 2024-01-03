President Mohamud and his Egyptian counterpart pledge to enhance historical ties and economic relations

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday evening held a phone call with Egyptian’s President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi where they discussed the latest regional and global issues.

The two leaders also broadly focused their deliberations on ways of historical ties between Somalia and Egypt.

They specifically pinpointed the need for addressing the security, stability and development of the two countries.

President Mohamud thanked Al- Sisi for the continued unwavering support the Egyptian government is providing primarily in the areas of heath, security, education and capacity building for its security personnel and government officials.

President Al- Sisi on his part applauded Somalia for the recent progress it has made in the fight against Al-Shabaab, political and economic spheres pledging the unflinching commitment by his administration to bolstering support to the Somali government

