Somalia advocates for eradication of plastic pollution as the world marks world environmental day

As the world celebrates World Environment Day in 2023. It is predicted that 19–23 million tonnes of plastic debris are dumped in lakes, rivers, and seas worldwide each year

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which leads the world in observing the yearly event, cautions that single-use plastic that is wasted endangers the environment, the economy, and human health. It also jeopardizes sustainable development. The hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution is this year’s subject, which offers a chance to amp up the plea for governments, towns, and companies to fund and execute solutions to stop plastic pollution.

Somalia challenged producers and manufacturers of plastics products to stop using dangerous and harmful additives in their products and to change their process designs to produce recyclable plastics during the recently concluded second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, held in Paris, France.

The Federal Government of Somalia also urged businesses and industries to collect their plastic garbage and recycle it safely and sustainably in accordance with the polluter-pays model.

Somalia’s Ministry of Environment has advocated for the use and use of technology in environmental protection while also increasing public awareness.

“The government of Somalia is willing to work with the rest of the world to negotiate a workable, legally binding international agreement to stop plastic pollution. A Somali government official stated, “To this aim, we seek to design an instrument that takes an ambitious, innovative, and conventional strategy to addressing plastic pollution throughout its lifecycle.

The World Environment Day which has been marked on 5 June since 1973, has grown to become one of the biggest global platforms for environmental outreach, with millions of people across the world engaging to protect the planet.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is leading the continent in marking this year’s event in Côte d’Ivoire with calls on African countries to adopt more strict policies to downscale pollution caused by plastics.

Somalia has seen a transformation in environmental conservation with the formation of a full Ministry of Environment, unlike previous years where it only had a directorate.

