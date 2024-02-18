Somalia Accuses Ethiopia of Attempt to Block President’s Access to African Union Summit

Somalia has strongly condemned what it perceives as a provocative attempt by the Ethiopian government to obstruct Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud from attending the 2024 African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa.

In a statement released by the Somali National News Agency SONNA on Saturday, the Federal Republic of Somalia denounced the Ethiopian government’s actions as a breach of diplomatic and international protocols, as well as a departure from the established traditions of the African Union.

The incident took place in Ethiopia, which serves as the host country for the African Union headquarters. President Mohamud, leading a delegation from the Somali government, had traveled to Addis Ababa to participate in the AU summit.

However, tensions between the two countries had already arisen due to a controversial maritime pact between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The Somali government statement emphasized that, as the host of the AU headquarters, Ethiopia has the responsibility to treat all African leaders equally.

It described the Ethiopian government’s behavior as a departure from the necessary decorum and suggested that the African Union reconsider the location of its headquarters if Ethiopia fails to uphold its honor and responsibilities.

Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, denounced the incident as “outrageous conduct” and called for a thorough investigation by the African Union.

The statement urged the AU to conduct an independent and credible investigation in accordance with the union’s protocols.

President Mohamud addressed reporters, recounting the events of the morning when he and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh attempted to attend the closed session of the summit. He claimed that Ethiopian security had blocked their way, preventing them from entering the venue.

However, Ethiopia disputed this account and insisted that Mohamud had been warmly welcomed, stating that the Somali delegation was denied entry to a venue due to their security detail carrying weapons.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, clarified that Ethiopia had extended a warm welcome to Mohamud and accorded him the full honors befitting visiting heads of state and governments. According to Seyoum, the Somali delegation had declined the security offered by Ethiopia and attempted to enter a venue while carrying weapons. She emphasized that Ethiopia, as the host country, bears the responsibility for the security of all visiting heads of state and government officials.

The tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia stem from a January 1 memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The agreement, which Somalia accuses Ethiopia of violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity, involves leasing 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) of Somaliland’s coast to Ethiopia for 50 years to establish a naval base and commercial port. In return, Somaliland anticipated receiving formal recognition from Ethiopia, although this has not been confirmed by Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia, the second most populous country in Africa and one of the largest landlocked nations globally, lost access to the coast after Eritrea seceded and declared independence in 1993. Following a war between the two countries from 1998 to 2000, Ethiopia has relied on Djibouti as its main port for sea trade.

While Somaliland has enjoyed relative stability, Somalia has endured decades of civil war and a violent insurgency by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab militant group.

The incident at the AU summit further exacerbates the strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia, highlighting the need for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying issues and promote regional stability.

