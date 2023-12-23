Somali, US forces eliminate 70 Al-Shabaab militants in Lower Jubba region

At least 70 al-Shabab militants were killed in the Lower Jubba region on Friday by Somali Special Forces (Danab), backed by US forces and Jubbaland state forces.

Regional state-owned media reports indicate that the military operation took place in the Abodin area following an attack by the 16th battalion of the Danab commandos and Jubbaland forces.

In light of recent gathering activities by the militants, the area was targeted.

Officials acknowledged the presence of US drones assisting Somali army soldiers.

To add onto that , Somali Security forces backed by iternational allies, attacked Al-Shabab terrorists’ positions in the Lower Jubba region.

According to military sources, joint troops thoroughly destroyed the militant group’s bases in the Jehjeha woodland between Aad and Adaley villages, where they had

been assembling for the past few days.

