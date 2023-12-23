UK government pledges $9million aid for El-Nino flood victims

The United Kingdom ( UK) government through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) responsible for overseas development, has pledged a funding of $9 million to Somalia for the ADRiFi project of the African Development Bank which is implemented by the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA).

The FCDO made the announcement during the international conference on climate change, COP28, held in the United Arab Emirates.

The financial donation is aimed at bolstering the ongoing humanitarian assistance to help the people affected by the El-Nino floods

The commissioner of SoDMA, Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, expressed gratitude to the official representing FCDO, the government, and the people of the UK for their unwavering support and tireless standing with the Somali people.

The pledge two days after Chinese government through its Embassy in Mogadishu handed over one million dollars meant for mitigation of the current flooding unfolding in the country.

According to government figures, over 110 people have been killed and more than 2 million people displaced in the torrential rains that resulted in riverine flooding with Jubbaland and Hirshabelle States being the worst hit.

