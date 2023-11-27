Somali Prime Minister launches health center in Kisamayo

Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre and Jubbaland State President Ahmed Mohamed Islam inaugurated the new Ministry of Health building in Kismayo on Monday.

The modern building’s inauguration coincides with efforts by Somali authorities to prevent waterborne diseases and address the humanitarian crisis brought on by El Nino rains, as noted by Prime Minister Barre.

The heads of the Jubbaland Ministry of Health were also briefed by Prime Minister Barre on the federal government’s plans to address the effects of the heavy rains in Jubbaland regions, particularly in the Gedo region, following flooding from the Jubba River in several districts.

The devastating floods that have affected 2.3 million people in Somalia have claimed the lives of at least 96 people, according to the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) on Saturday.

The Indian Ocean Dipole is a climate pattern associated with ocean sea surface temperatures, whereas El Nino is a climate pattern that happens every two to seven years.

Healthcare provision in Somalia is a patchwork of solutions. While the situation has improved since the war, services are often expensive.

With less than 30% of Somalis having access to health services and only 11% of children receive basic vaccinations, the new health care biulding will play instrumental role in quenching health needs of Jubaland region .

