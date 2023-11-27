President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launches the National Economic Policy Forum

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud inaugurated the 6th National Economic Policy Forum in the capital, Mogadishu, on Monday.

In his speech, President Mohamud said that Somalia is open for investment and business.

He challenged international partners to take a keen look at the country as it heads to and gears up for a progressive and transformative trajectory towards the Centennial Vision 2060.

The President also expressed gratitude to the international community for their unwavering support for Somalia, which he said has significantly contributed to the impending lifting of the arms embargo on Somalia in the coming month.

” Our gratitude goes to the international community, which has stood with us in difficult times.

Their unwavering support has yielded the lifting of a decades-long arms embargo on our nation in the coming month.” said Mohamud.

Mohamud further asserted that Somalia will prioritize efforts to stabilize the country and eradicate terrorism from its soil.

He assured the international partners that Somalia would achieve sustainable development and prosperity and urged Somali people in the diaspora to take part in nation-building.

UK, UN, Chinese US Sweden and other diplomats in Somalia who spoke at the event reiterated their unflinching support to Somalia as it gears up for the Centennial Vision 2060.

The 6th National Economic Forum which kicked off today brought together Somali leaders and heads of key government institutions, international partners, diplomats and scholars.

The two-day event covering Centennial Vision 2060 Developed, organized by the National Economic Council (NEC), is expected to come to a close on Tuesday.

