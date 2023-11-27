Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits Kismayo General hospital to evaluate the status of the facility

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday conducted an inspection tour of the Kismayo General Hospital which serves as the main hospital of the regional State.

The Prime Minister’s visit was to assess the capabilities and medical services it provides to the members of the public.

PM Barre interacted with the doctors at the facility who updated him on the general situation of the hospital, patients.

They also briefed the Prime Minister about a contagious disease that has swept across the community residing in Kismayo town.

The Premier who was accompanied by Jubbaland State President Ahmed Madobe called on the Federal Ministry of Health to come up with mechanism of dealing with the needs of the hospital.

He pledged the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to address the challenges plaguing the hospital so that it can be able to attend to the needs of the local population.

