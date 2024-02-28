Somali Prime Minister bids farewell to outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Somalia

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday bade farewell to the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Ambassador Ibrahim Mehmet Yagil at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

Prime Minister Barre commended Amb. Yagil for his remarkable leadership role and incredible work in enhancing the strategic cooperation between Somalia and Turkey.

Barre hailed Türkiye for being loyal and standing with Somalia during difficult times including the drought and insurgency that had gripped the Horn of Africa Nation.

He wished the ambassador well as he winds up his duties at the Horn of Africa Nation.

On his part, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the people and government of Somalia for supporting him during his term.

Yagil is departing the East African Nation after successfully completing his tour of duty .

Turkey supports Somalia in different areas primarily in security, economic, national development, humanitarian assistance and State building processes.

It also trains the Somali National Army especially the Gorgor commandos who have been significantly involved in the progress of war against Al-Shabaab militant group.

