President Mohamud chairs National Security meeting on acceleration of fight against Al-Shabaab and ATMIS withdrawal in Mogadishu

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday chaired National Security Council meeting in the capital Mogadishu.

The meeting discussed various important issues key being the expedition and acceleration of the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab which has gained momentum across the country.

The completion of the completion of the ATMIS withdrawal, and the preparation for SNA to take over all security responsibilities from the outgoing African Union Peace keeping forces was also majorly focused on the meeting.

President Mohamud received briefings on the current security situation and development in the country.

According to the State news agency, the president urged the security agencies to implement the Arms and Ammunition Control Procedures to be administered in the country, after the lifting of the arms embargo, and the success of lifting the arms embargo came after the implementation of arms control in the country.

The meeting comes amid current efforts to drawdown on the number of ATMIS personnel in the country in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution mandating the withdrawal of the peace keeping troops from Somalia.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and the country’s top security commanders were in attendance at the meeting.

