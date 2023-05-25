Somali President Chairs National Consultative Council Meeting with Regional Leaders

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired the National Consultative Council meeting on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, according to a statement from his office.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the Southwest, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, and Jubaland states, but the President of Puntland, Saeed Abdullahi Deni, was not present due to ongoing disputes with federal authorities.

The agenda of the meeting focused on enhancing national security, preparing for the second phase of the fight against terrorism, completing debt relief procedures, and implementing previously agreed-upon Council resolutions, the statement said.

The National Consultative Council is an important forum for consultation and cooperation between the federal government and regional states. The council meets regularly to discuss issues of national importance and to coordinate efforts towards achieving common goals.

The meeting comes at a critical time for Somalia, as the country continues to face significant challenges in terms of security, governance, and economic development. Despite these challenges, the federal government and regional states have made progress in recent years towards stabilizing the country and building a more prosperous future for all Somalis.

The fight against terrorism remains a top priority for the Somali government and its international partners. The second phase of the fight against terrorism is expected to build on the successes achieved in the first phase and to further weaken the capabilities of terrorist groups operating in the country.

The completion of debt relief procedures is alsoan important issue for Somalia, as the country seeks to reduce its debt burden and free up resources for development programs. Somalia has made significant progress in this regard, with several international financial institutions providing debt relief to the country in recent years.

In addition to these issues, the National Consultative Council meeting also discussed the implementation of previously agreed-upon resolutions. This reflects the importance of follow-up and monitoring in ensuring that policies and initiatives are effectively implemented and that progress is made towards achieving shared objectives.

The absence of Puntland’s President at the meeting highlights the ongoing tensions between the federal government and regional authorities in some parts of the country. These tensions have been fueled by disputes over power-sharing arrangements, resource allocation, and other issues.

Despite these challenges, the National Consultative Council meeting underscores the commitment of Somalia’s leaders to working together towards a more peaceful and prosperous future for their country. The forum provides an opportunity for dialogue and cooperation, and for the exchange of ideas and best practices.

