Somali police intensify search for suspect accused of murdering his pregnant wife in Mogadishu

Somali Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who killed his pregnant wife in a gruesome murder in the capital Mogadishu.

Authorities on Saturday issued a warrant of arrest on Sayid Ali Maalim Daud wanted for the killing of his wife in her house located in Dharkenley district.

A statement from the Somali Police Force said that the suspect remains at large since committing the heinous act and called on the members of the public to volunteer information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

The statement added that police have intensified search for the suspect in the city and across other regional States where he is believed to have escaped to.

Sayid Ali Macalin Da’ud had last week set his expectant wife Lul Abdiaziz on fire in front of her children inside their house.

Lul , who was until her death a worker at Aden Abdulle International Airport later Friday evening succumbed to injuries sustained from the inferno.

She is survived by 6 orphaned children whose father passed away in 2021.

Her bizarre death has sent shock waves across the country with members of parliament calling for the immediate arrest of the suspect who is evading justice.

Meanwhile, family of the deceased have continued to demand justice for their daughter vowing not bury her until justice is rendered to them.

On the second day , the lifeless body of Ms Abdiaziz continues to lie at a city hospital.

Cases of gender based violence meted against women have recently been on the rise in Somalia.

