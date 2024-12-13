The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, on Thursday chaired the weekly meeting of the Somali Police Force at the headquarters in capital Mogadishu.

The meeting convened top security brass led by the Deputy Commander of the Police Force, Brigadier General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed (Kaniif).

The meeting specifically focused on evaluating the security operations ongoing in Mogadishu and across the country’s regions.

Discussions revolved around on the importance of enhanced security operations against the outlawed Al-Shabaab militant who continue to poise danger to the Somali people.

The meeting also explored the smooth expedition of the preparations for the 81st anniversary of the establishment of the Police Force which is scheduled to take place on 20th of this month.

During the meeting, a report was presented by the Committee assigned by the Police Chief to organize the anniversary event.

The Committee in its detailed report highlighted and shared their plans for this year’s celebration, which is expected to be different from previous years.

The Police Commissioner urged the security heads to bolster security in the capital and other jurisdictions and discharge their duties with dedication and professionalism.

The Somali police force formed on December 20, is expected to marks its 81 anniversary since its founding in a ceremony usually characterized by pomp and parade.