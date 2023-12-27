Parliament speakers champion for enhanced diaspora relations: Somalia

On Tuesday, speakers of both Houses of Somalia’s Federal Parliament, Sheikh Adan Madobe and Abdi Hashi Abdullahi met with visiting Minnesota State Representative Hodan Hassan.

Their discussions mainly focused on the political and security situation in the country.

Speaker Madobe, who received Hodan at his office in Villa Hargeisa, thanked the representative for her visit to the country.

He underscored the vital role of the Somali diaspora people play in State-building.

On her part, Hodan expressed gratitude for the warm reception she was accorded and hailed Somalia’s reforms in different sectors.

The Speaker of the Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, also thanked Hodan for her visit and her political milestone achievements in the U.S.

The Speaker shared with the Representative the recent achievements made by the country in legislative work and diplomacy.

Hassan, in turn, conveyed to Speaker Hashi the active role of the Somali diaspora living in the United States in advancing the interests and development of their homeland.

Hodan is one of the first two Muslim women elected to the Minnesota legislature in 2018.

