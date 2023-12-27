Mortar attacks kills one person and destroys civilian houses in Mogadishu

A mother has been killed in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Wednesday morning after several mortar shells fired from unknown location hit her residential house.

The mortar attacks mostly landed in Bondhere district near the Presidential Palace.

According to neighbours who spoke to Dalsan TV, one of the mortar shells hit the house of an elderly mother who was awake for prayers at the time.

They said that the old mother’s house was struck by the mortal destroying the house and completely dismembering her

” I heard very loud sound in neighborhood at dawn time, out of curiosity I peeped my neighbour’s house through the window and saw smoke bellowing from it and when I inquired, I was informed that the old mother was killed in the attack.”

No group claimed responsibility for the attack however Al-Shabab often take credit for such attacks.

At the time of publishing this report security officials were yet to comment on the incident.

The mortar shell attacks comes months after Mogadishu enjoyed relative peace following intensified security patrols in the town.

Moreover, mortar attacks are common prevalence in Mogadishu, a city reeling from decades of civil turmoil and upheaval.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

