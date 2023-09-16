Somali Parliament Speaker Extends Warm Welcome to Djibouti Delegation in Mogadishu

A high-level delegation from Djibouti, led by the Minister of Justice and Religion, Mumin Hassan Barre, concluded a visit to Somalia aimed at bolstering the already strong bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The visit, characterized by warm hospitality and fruitful discussions, has laid the foundation for enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

During their stay in Somalia, the delegation had the honor of being hosted by Speaker Madoobe, who organized a luncheon in their honor.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Second Deputy Speaker of the House of the People, Abdullahi Omar Abshir, and other members of parliament. The luncheon provided an opportunity for Speaker Madoobe to express his appreciation for the enduring brotherly ties between Somalia and Djibouti.

He emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation in key areas such as security, trade, education, and culture.

In response, Minister Barre conveyed his gratitude to Speaker Madoobe for the warm reception they received in Mogadishu. He reiterated Djibouti’s unwavering commitment to supporting peace and stability in Somalia.

The minister highlighted the shared history of friendship and solidarity between the two countries, which dates back to the colonial era. Throughout the years, Somalia and Djibouti have collaborated closely in regional and international forums, including the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations.

Djibouti has played a crucial role in supporting Somalia’s fight against al-Shabaab militants by deploying troops as part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Additionally, Djibouti has provided refuge to thousands of Somali nationals who have been displaced by violence and drought in their homeland.

