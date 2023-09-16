Somali Government Extends Support to Citizens in Morocco and Libya Affected by Disasters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has extended its solidarity and support to Morocco, who have been impacted by recent natural disasters.

The ministry said they have been actively engaged with the authorities of both countries to provide assistance and relief to Somalis in need during these challenging times.

In a statement, Mr. Hamsa Aadan Haadow, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, expressed the Somali government’s condolences and offered assistance to the governments of Morocco and Libya, both of which have faced difficulties due to landslides, storms, and other natural calamities.

The Somali Embassy in Morocco conducted visits to areas affected by landslides and confirmed that no Somali community had been directly impacted by these disasters. Mr. Haadow also commended the resilience and courage displayed by the Somalis in Libya, who have faced and overcome the challenges posed by the recent disasters.

Mr. Haadow urged Somali citizens living or residing in Morocco and Libya to reach out to the ministry or the embassy, especially if they find themselves in distress or require any form of assistance.

This statement from the ministry follows a series of natural disasters that have unfolded in Morocco and Libya, resulting in loss of life, injuries, and significant damage. Morocco experienced a powerful earthquake that claimed the lives of more than 2,900 individuals and caused extensive destruction to buildings in Marrakech and the Atlas Mountains.

Meanwhile, Libya has faced severe winds and tsunami-like floods, leading to the breaching of two dams and the displacement of thousands of people in the eastern city of Derna.

The Somali government has been actively working to strengthen its relations with Morocco and Libya as part of its foreign policy objective to enhance cooperation and partnership with African nations.

