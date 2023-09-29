Somali national army trainees graduate at the Turk-Som defense university

The Defense Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdinur Dahir Fidow, presided over a graduation ceremony on Thursday at the Turk-Som defense academy in Mogadishu, where hundreds of young individuals completed their military training.

These military graduates will be integrated into the National Forces at various levels to support the government’s endeavors in eradicating the Al-Shabaab militant group and reestablishing peace and stability in the nation.

Minister Fidow encouraged the newly graduated individuals to carry out their responsibilities diligently and commended them for choosing to join the National Forces and defend their country and the people of Somalia.

Additionally, the minister expressed gratitude towards President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for his dedication in reorganizing and equipping the National Forces to effectively address the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

Furthermore, he extended his appreciation to the Turkish government for their continuous support of the National Forces through comprehensive training in different military domains.

Over the past decade, Somalia and Turkey have developed robust bilateral relations. Turkey’s unwavering commitment to the reconstruction of Somalia in various sectors has been instrumental in promoting progress and stability.

Turkey has emerged as a pivotal strategic partner, providing extensive training and equipping assistance to Somali troops, notably the Gorgor Commando Brigade of the national army and the Haramcad (Cheetah) Special Police Unit.

One notable testament to Turkey’s dedication to Somalia’s security is the establishment of its largest foreign military training base in the country. Inaugurated in 2017, this base serves as a testament to Turkey’s commitment to enhancing Somalia’s defense capabilities. It also stands as one of the largest foreign-operated military centers in Somalia.

