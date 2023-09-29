Banadir region governor implores for Vigilance amidst impending El-Nino rains

Amidst the looming danger of intense rainfall and impending floods, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jima’ale (Madaale), the Governor of Banaadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, visited the Central Office of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) today. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the critical situation and collaborate with disaster management officials in order to be prepared for the anticipated extreme weather conditions.

Upon arriving at SoDMA, Governor Madaale was warmly greeted by Mr. Mahmoud Macallim Abdulle, the Director of the National Disaster Management Agency. This was followed by a special meeting attended by key agency officials, including the Disaster Management Director and the SoDMA Deputy Director.

During this significant meeting, Governor Madaale was given a comprehensive briefing on the imminent danger posed by the expected heavy rainfall, which is expected to exceed normal levels. This concerning weather pattern could lead to widespread flooding and the emergence of El Niño effects, exacerbating the crisis.

In response to the alarming information presented, Governor Madaale made a passionate plea for action. He called on all Somalis, with a special focus on the citizens of Mogadishu, to be highly vigilant and ready for the upcoming severe weather conditions. Additionally, he advised residents to avoid areas prone to flooding.

The governor’s visit to SoDMA highlights the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need for immediate, coordinated efforts to mitigate the potential catastrophe. As Somalia prepares for the upcoming heavy rains and their potential consequences, it is crucial for the community to pay attention to these warnings and take proactive measures to protect lives and property.

The commitment of the Banaadir Region Governor to disaster preparedness and his urgent appeal for community involvement serve as a reminder of the resilience and unity that Somalis have demonstrated in the face of adversity. The collective response of the nation to this imminent crisis will undoubtedly demonstrate its strength and determination in safeguarding its citizens and ensuring their well-being during challenging times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

