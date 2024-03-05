Somali minister of interior holds meeting with Indian officials to discuss facilitation of Visa services for Somali citizens

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, on Monday met high-level delegations from India in Mogadishu, led by Dr. Sureh Kumara, a senior officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of topics, including strengthening cooperation between the countries in areas pertinent to both sides.

Discussions also focused on the progress that the Somali government has made in the field of security and development projects

The issue of Somali citizens who have difficulties in traveling to neighboring countries to obtain visas for health and education also prominently featured in the meeting.

Minister Fiqi urged Indian officials to open and set up consulate in Mogadishu so as to facilitate and provide visa services for the Somali citizens traveling to India for medical and educational purposes without passing through other countries.

The Indian officials thanked the minister for the meeting and the cordial reception and reiterated their commitment to fostering good working cooperation between the two countries.

Somali citizens traveling to India normally pass through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to obtain Visa services before they embark on traveling to the country in South Asia for different purposes.

In April last year, the ministry of Health said that Somalis seeking medical treatment in India spend more than $100 million each year.

