SODMA receives humanitarian aid shipment from UAE government in Mogadishu

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency has on Monday received a relief shipment of food items from the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) Government.

The agency’s Deputy Commissioner and other directors were in hand to formally receive the humanitarian aid from officials of the United Arab Emirates at Adan Abdulle International Airport in the capital Mogadishu.

Speaking at the airport during the brief reception ceremony, the SODMA officials pledged to disburse the humanitarian supply to the vulnerable Somali people severely impacted by natural calamities including the recent El-Nino floods ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan which is set to commence very soon.

Dr. Adan expressed gratitude to the UAE government for the humble gesture and commended it for its unwavering support to Somalia in times of crisis.

The UAE Embassy officials who handed over the consignment of the relief supply promised to bolster humanitarian support to Somali people reeling from effects of natural calamities.

The UAE Embassy in Mogadishu in last year handed over an aid delivery provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to the Somali government to help the Somali people affected by the severe drought that had gripped the Horn of Africa Nation displacing thousands of people and devastated livelihoods.

The UAE has supported Somalia in different areas primarily in the humanitarian sector where they provides tonnes of aid supply to cushion the vulnerable Somali population from the effects of natural disasters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

