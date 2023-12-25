Somali Minister of Health opens General Surgery Department at Martini Hospital

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Federal Government of Somalia Dr. Ali Haji Adam on Monday officiated the inauguration of the General Surgery Department at Demartino Hospital.

The department had recently extensive renovations, rehabilitation and received new equipment to uplift its capabilities and capacity to the local population.

An massive inferno ravaged through the department in a fire that began at the anesthesia equipment in March of 2023.

The fire destroyed critical parts of the facility and ruined equipment rendering them redundant.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Association of Somali Doctors, private and public hospitals, and various institutions that marshalled support to the Demartino Hospital leading to the reinstatement of the critical department.

Using the opportunity, minister Ali awarded certificates of honor to committee members who played significant roles in the restoration of the hospital’s operating room and emergency departments.

One person was killed and three others wounded in the fire that gutted the hospital in March early this year.

Among those who attended the launching ceremony included the hospital directors, the National Institute of Health Director, the Council of Medical Professionals Secretary, and the Somali Doctors’ Association Chairman.

