Puntland elections takes a new dimension as Supreme Court discredits SSC decision for separation

Puntland Supreme Court has vehemently dismissed made by SSC-Khatumo, which declined to be involved in the election of MPs for the regional State.

In a statement on Sunday, Puntland’s Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Ahmed Sheikh Omar said that the decision by the SSC does not comply with the established procedure for separation of the two administration.

He ruled that the Puntland reserves the right to select Candidates for parliamentary seats using the laid down procedure and that a resolution would be reached regarding the decision by SCC.

Omar added that if the SSC-Khatumo fail to submit names for the Parliamentary elections, the current MPs will continue serving until the Puntland elections are concluded.

Supreme Council of SSC-Khaatumo on Saturday announced that the newly found SSC-Khaatumo administration would no longer be embroiled in the affairs of the Puntland State.

The council urged Khatumo candidates not to vie for any post in the upcoming elections and those serving in the committee for dispute resolution were called on to submit their resignation letters immediately.

This development comes as controversy continues to shroud over the upcoming Puntland elections which is slated to take place in January.

Puntland’s presidential candidates hav accused the regional President, Said Abdullahi Deni, of stoking division among the the traditional elders’ process for selecting members of the upcoming parliament in a bid to allegedly scuttle the elections.

The candidates emphasized that the 17 MPs from SSC-Khatumo should not be selected until the underlying issues are resolved and political agreement reached between the government and the opposition.

