Somali minister of Defence lays the foundation stone for a new command centre for SNA ground troops

Somalia Federal Government Defence Minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur has on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new command base for the infantry forces.

Nur was accompanied by the Commander of the Somali Army, Major Gen. Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin and the Commander of the ground forces, Brigadier General Dayah Abdi Abdulle.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony ceremony, the SNA Chief said that the construction of the new base will play a critical role in the activities of the ground troops and solve their needs.

Minister Nur on his part said that the new base will be used as a command center, training ground and running the supply lines and provide support, shelter and other essential infrastructure to the army as they continue to battle with Al-Shabab.

Somali military is currently engaged in heavy onslaught against Al-Shabaab militant group that has been wrecking havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation for close to four decades.

The construction of the base is expected to be a major booster for the operational capabilities of the ground forces as they continue to dismantle the terror outfit from the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

