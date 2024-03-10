SODMA sends humanitarian aid to Puntland and SSC Khatumo States to help vulnerable families impacted by conflicts and El-Nino floods

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency has on Saturday dispatched a ship carrying a humanitarian shipment of 4,000 tons from the Mogadishu sea port to Puntland state and the SSC Khatumo Transitional Administration.

The ship is scheduled to dock at the Port of Bosaso where the humanitarian assistance will be coordinated to various designated areas within the two administration.

According to a statement from the disaster agency, the humanitarian relief grant has been meticulously designed to benefit the Somali citizens residing in the two administrations.

Dr Ahmed A. Adan, the Deputy Commissioner of SODMA escorted the ship out of the city.

Senior Somali disaster agency directors and officials were also in attendance of the brief ceremony at the port of Mogadishu.

The humanitarian supplies is expected to bolster ongoing efforts to curtail and alleviate the impacts and suffering of the Somali people who have been severely affected by conflict and natural disasters including the recent El-Nino floods that has devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

Recent conflict in Lascaanod town between the Somaliland National Army and the SSC-Khatumo forces of the Dhulbahante have resulted in the massive displacement of people and killing of scores of others.

