Somali military repulses Al-Shabab attack on Aad town, Mudug region

Somalia National Army backed by local fighters have gallantly repulsed successfully repulsed an Al-Shabaab attack in Aad town in the southern Mudug region.

According to the Somali National News Agency, the joint forces killed several Al-Shabab militants who were involved in the attack.

SNA officials on the ground confirmed that the military thwarted the attack and are pursuing the insurgents who fled to the outskirts of the town.

This comes barely days after the Somali Army intensified military operations and activities aimed at flushing out remnants of Al-Shabab in the area.

The town was recently successfully liberated from the grip of the Al-Qaeda affiliate group who had controlled it for several years.

Somali government forces have successfully ramped military offensives against the terror group in compliance with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s directive for an all out war and eradication of the militia from the Horn of Africa Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

