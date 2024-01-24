Prime Minister Barre chairs high level Security meeting in Mogadishu

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday chaired a high-level security meeting in Mogadishu.

The meeting which was attended by the country’s top security commanders centred majorly on bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group.

The meeting also covered widely the progress and positive trajectory made in the eradication of terror cells across the country.

“We discussed our overall security situation, taking on the Kharijites (al-Shabab militants) and boosting our defense. Our government is determined to face these challenges head-on with a comprehensive and proactive approach,” read a statement from the office of Somali PM.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre underscored his administration unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country and addressing the current security challenges plaguing the Horn of Africa Nation.

The high profile security meeting comes amid diplomatic tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over Red sea deal signed in Addis Ababa on the first of January this year.

Somalia Federal Government has however ratified a law nullifying the agreement and termed it illegal and unworkable.

Ministers, Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), the Chief of the Somali Police Chief, the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), and the Deputy Governor for Peace and Politics of the Banadir were in attendance at the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

