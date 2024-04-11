Somali Military foils Al-Shabaab attack on Bar Sanguni Base in Kismayo town

Somali National Army stationed at Bar Sanguni military base, located north of Kismayo, have on Thursday morning successfully foiled an Al-Shabaab attack.

Speaking to Somali National Television via phone call, Colonel Dayah Abdi Abdulle, the SNA infantry commander said the army repulsed the attack after receiving a tip of an impending attack by the Islamist group.

He added that the group suffered major big blow of both casualties and captives resulting from the operation.

Abdulle commended the Somali military and Jubbaland regional forces for their proactive action towards the attack, underscoring the unwavering commitment by the army in eliminating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation.

The Bar Sanguni base is manned by a joint combined forces consisting of both federal and Jubaland State regional troops.

This is not the first time that the militant group staged an attack on the camp.

In 2018, heavily-armed Al-Shabaab fighters stormed the military base in southern Somalia, leaving several dead.

The attackers detonated an explosives-laden vehicle into a security checkpoint before gunmen attacked the base, exchanging gunfire with soldiers for over an hour.

Despite losing significant strategic towns and territory in recent years to Somalia government in Central and Southern areas, the group still continues to carry out regular bombings and armed raids on government, security and civilian targets in the capital and across the country.

Somalia government in 2022 declared a total war against Al-Shabaab with major successive operations resulting in the killing of several wanted key Al-Shabab militants and leaving hundreds of others dead.

Al-Shabab is trying to overthrow the internationally recognized Federal government of Somalia and impose its own strict interpretation of the islamic Sharia

